Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

NYSE HLT opened at $123.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $132.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,376,000 after buying an additional 142,230 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 138.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,066,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

