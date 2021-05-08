Hoge Finance One Day Volume Reaches $7.06 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $208.25 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded up 120.6% against the dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00081986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00062732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.89 or 0.00790115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00103880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,592.38 or 0.09504740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00044079 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 411,134,980,262 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

