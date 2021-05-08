Holly Van Deursen Buys 4,750 Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) insider Holly Van Deursen bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 515.50 ($6.74) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 482.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 448.27. Synthomer plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 262.60 ($3.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 527 ($6.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYNT shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synthomer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 428.89 ($5.60).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

