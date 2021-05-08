Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post $28.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.45 million and the highest is $29.30 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $25.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $112.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.49 million to $114.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $106.78 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $110.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.68. 5,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.