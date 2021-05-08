HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) CFO Purchases $357,840.00 in Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $950.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in HomeStreet by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in HomeStreet by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 137,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in HomeStreet by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HMST shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

