Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 26,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $228.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

