Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HMN. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE HMN opened at $40.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $44.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $24,397,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,489,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 183,388 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,890,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.36%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

