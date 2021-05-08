Horizon Protocol Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.50 million and $124,782.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00068880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00263437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.57 or 0.01108747 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00031380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.90 or 0.00764645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,379.48 or 1.00110412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

