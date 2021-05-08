Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) President Gerald A. Michaud Acquires 2,500 Shares

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) President Gerald A. Michaud bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $40,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 112,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,542.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HRZN opened at $16.39 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 32,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.