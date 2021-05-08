HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA’s (HBH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HBH stock opened at €84.10 ($98.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €50.00 ($58.82) and a 1-year high of €101.40 ($119.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

