Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $705.22

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 705.22 ($9.21) and traded as high as GBX 806.40 ($10.54). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 806.40 ($10.54), with a volume of 1,909,802 shares trading hands.

HWDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 698 ($9.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 770.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 705.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 18.20 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

About Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

