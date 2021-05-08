Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.57. 4,697,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,719. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,040 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,010,000 after acquiring an additional 70,052 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $113,322,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.