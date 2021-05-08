HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HOYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get HOYA alerts:

OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $121.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.37. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $141.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.95.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.