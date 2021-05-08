Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,688 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

HTHT stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

