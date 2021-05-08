Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

