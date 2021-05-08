HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $585.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $565.00 to $585.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $509.66 on Thursday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $574.83. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.58 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

