HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $605.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $567.00 to $605.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $509.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $574.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -281.58 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $497.67 and its 200 day moving average is $426.73.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.