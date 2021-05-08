Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.460-0.480 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.46-0.48 EPS.

NYSE HPP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

