Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $510.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. Argus boosted their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $469.45.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,388. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $428.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.