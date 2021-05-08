Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HII opened at $216.99 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.68.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

