Hyatt Hotels Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.38. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $1,894,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

