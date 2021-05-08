HyperCash Price Reaches $2.35 on Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $105.81 million and approximately $65.40 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00003982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,280.80 or 1.00558971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.29 or 0.00704469 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $773.46 or 0.01312031 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.44 or 0.00348491 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00016272 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00205531 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005577 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

