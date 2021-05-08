I/O Coin (IOC) Hits Market Cap of $4.51 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $4.51 million and $10,523.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.27 or 0.00693932 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005760 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00020112 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,047.78 or 0.01785292 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000747 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,855,132 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

