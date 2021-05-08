IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.58). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.57.

Shares of IAC opened at $241.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.63. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.