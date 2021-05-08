Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Issues Earnings Results

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.55. 299,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,170. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.43%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.96%.

IEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

