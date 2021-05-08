Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion.

NASDAQ:IEP traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 299,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,170. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEP. TheStreet cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

