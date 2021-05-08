Iconic Token (ICNQ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,534.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $5,534.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00067629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.69 or 0.00253467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 539.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.49 or 0.01153196 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00032559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.85 or 0.00739573 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,670.37 or 1.00014227 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

