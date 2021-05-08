Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $2.73

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.84. Ideanomics shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 119,542 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ideanomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.24.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The company had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ideanomics by 1,341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,290,442 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the third quarter valued at $193,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ideanomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

