IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stake Boosted by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.00. The company had a trading volume of 368,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,830. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $141.86 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.65 and its 200-day moving average is $199.55.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

