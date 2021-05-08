IFP Advisors Inc Has $5.83 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,331 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

