IFP Advisors Inc Has $9.73 Million Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of QYLD opened at $22.51 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.