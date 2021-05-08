IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 39,002 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 113.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,002 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in L Brands were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of LB opened at $67.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

