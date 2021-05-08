IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 44,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 937,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.