IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

IGMS stock traded up $8.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 368,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,532. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of -1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $133.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IGMS shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $77,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,116 shares of company stock worth $326,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

