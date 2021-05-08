IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IGM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.88.

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$44.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.13. The company has a market cap of C$10.67 billion and a PE ratio of 13.96. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.61 and a 12-month high of C$45.34.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

