Ignis (IGNIS) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, Ignis has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ignis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. Ignis has a total market cap of $116.37 million and $1.23 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00067795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.65 or 0.00255756 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 71,985.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $673.69 or 0.01143699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00030716 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 269.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.67 or 0.00754893 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties. Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor. What are the advantages of Ignis? Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

Ignis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.