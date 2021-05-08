Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Illumina by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 1,598.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 67,803 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Illumina by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $383.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.23 and its 200-day moving average is $381.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

