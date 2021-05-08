Illuvium (ILV) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, Illuvium has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $37.29 million and $1.48 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $63.65 or 0.00108905 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00066684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00253808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 517.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $664.38 or 0.01136726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.06 or 0.00740948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,151.64 or 0.99495107 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,772 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars.

