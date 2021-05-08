Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.44

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 212.44 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 281 ($3.67). Immunodiagnostic Systems shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53), with a volume of 7,210 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £77.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 212.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 212.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Immunodiagnostic Systems Company Profile (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

