Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Shares of IMNM opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. Immunome has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunome will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immunome by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,033,000.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

