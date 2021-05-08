Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of IDCBY stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $232.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.37 billion for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 23.57%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.