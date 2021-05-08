ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

ING traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. 6,264,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

