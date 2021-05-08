(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €11.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. (INGA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.18 ($13.16).

(INGA) has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

About (INGA)

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

