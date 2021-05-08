INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of INMB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 162,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,298. The firm has a market cap of $159.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

