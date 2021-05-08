Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

INGN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Get Inogen alerts:

NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $66.61. 91,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,831. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -740.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $709,310.60. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,852.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Inogen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Inogen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.