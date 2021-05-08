Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $7.81. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Inseego shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 68,951 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get Inseego alerts:

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,682,000 after buying an additional 368,435 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Inseego by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Inseego by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 112,398 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Inseego by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.