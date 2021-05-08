Insider Buying: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $147,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BHLB opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.