Insider Buying: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) SVP Acquires 5,271 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,717. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.