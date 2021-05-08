Insider Buying: Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) insider Ian Bull purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £7,620 ($9,955.58).

DOM opened at GBX 392 ($5.12) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 44.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 361.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 337. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 292.60 ($3.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 399 ($5.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

