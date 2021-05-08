Insider Buying: Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider John Chan bought 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$41,250.00 ($29,464.29).

On Monday, April 12th, John Chan acquired 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$41,700.00 ($29,785.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.25%. Finbar Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Finbar Group Company Profile

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

